CM Mahmood Khan forms committee to address concerns of quake victims and New Balokot City Development project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting on new Balakot City Development Project and constituted a committee to address all concerns of earthquake affectees and take them into confidence on all aspects of the much delayed project.

The meeting was attended by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Chairman ( NDMA) and other relevant officials of the Federal and provincial governments.

A committee headed by Commissioner Hazara Division was constituted with sole objective of addressing the concerns of the earthquake victims and restore their confidence. The committee will present its report with 15 days after holding talks with the quake victims of Balakot and taking their input and proposals for resolving their legitimate demands.

The committee will comprise of representatives of NDMA, ERRA, district administration and all other concerned departments .

The meeting decided that the master plan of New Balakot City development project will be finalized in the light of the recommendations of the committee.

The master plan will be submitted to the Prime Minister for final approval.

The Chief Minister said that addressing the concerns of earthquake victims and restoring their confidence is the top priority of government, adding all promises blade with earthquake victims would be fulfilled.

He said that this very important project can not be executed without taking local people into the confidence.

He said responsibilities of all concerned departments would be explicitly defined for practical progress on the project .