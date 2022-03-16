UrduPoint.com

CM Mahmood Khan Increases Compensation Amount Of Kocha Risaldar Tragedy To Rs 3 Million

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 05:35 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday announced to increase compensation amount to each victims' family of Kocha Risaldar suicide attack to Rs 3 million

The amount was raised following a meeting of 12 member delegation of Imamia Jirga that called on the Chief Minister.

The Imamia Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was led by its Secretary General Brigadier Sartaj Qazlbash.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting overall law and order situation in the province, Kocha Risaldar tragedy and other related issues were discussed.

Chief Minister said that free medical treatment of all the injured will continue till their complete recovery.

He appointed Commissioner Peshawar Division as focal person for liaison with Imamia Jirga for resolving issues.

He said that repair work of the mosque will start soon.

He said that provincial government equally shares the grief of bereaved families who lost their dear ones.

He said that terrorists and miscreants have no religion, adding such cowardly attacks were aimed to spread anarchy in the province.

" We as a nation are united to face this difficult situation." He said that enemy of the country wanted to destabilize the region through such barbaric attacks.

He said every community is affected from terrorism including police force which is fighting bravely against hidden enemies if the country.

The Chief Minister said that Muslims are like one body, if one member suffers the whole body will feel the pain.

" We have fought terrorism with courage before and will continue to stand against it with same spirit".

He said that nation will never allow enemies to succeed in their nefarious designs.

