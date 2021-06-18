CM Mahmood Khan KP approves upgradation of Ghazi hospital

Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Friday approved the up-gradation of Ghazi Tehsil Hospital from D-type to C-type and released 570 million rupees funds for new buildings and facilities

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Friday approved the up-gradation of Ghazi Tehsil Hospital from D-type to C-type and released 570 million rupees funds for new buildings and facilities.

According to the details, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan got the approval of upgradation from the chief minister KPK and facilitated the people of Tehsil Ghazi which was a far-flung and hilly area of the district Haripur and people have to visit Haripur or cities for treatment.

PTI leadership of Tehsil Ghazi, civil society, lawyers, media and other stakeholders have thanked the federal minister for the approval of the up-gradation of Ghazi hospital from Type-D to Type-C and appreciate the efforts of Omer Ayub Khan and Mahmood Khan for prioritizing health facilities in Tehsil Ghazi.

Two years ago, keeping in view of the difficulties of the masses of Tehsil Ghazi Omer Ayub Khan requested the chief minister KPK for the upgradation of the hospital which was accepted and finally approved the up-gradation and also released the 570 million rupees funds for the construction of the new building including OPD, Wards, Operation Theaters and parking areas.