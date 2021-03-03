CM Mahmood Khan KP casts vote in Senate Election, 64 votes polled so far

UrduPoint.com
Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:26 PM

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Wednesday afternoon cast his vote in senate election in the Provincial Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Wednesday afternoon cast his vote in senate election in the Provincial Assembly.

Around 64 votes were polled till 3 pm.

After Zuhar prayer, process of casting of votes by MPAs increased in KP Assembly that has been declared as polling station for Senate Election.

The polling would continue till 5 p.m and lawmakers in premises of the polling station would be allowed to cast their votes. Later, counting of ballot papers would be started. A total of 12 senators would be elected from KP for Upper House for which 23 candidates were contesting.

More Stories From Pakistan

