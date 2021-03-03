CM Mahmood Khan KP casts vote in Senate Election, 64 votes polled so far

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Wednesday afternoon cast his vote in senate election in the Provincial Assembly

Around 64 votes were polled till 3 pm.

After Zuhar prayer, process of casting of votes by MPAs increased in KP Assembly that has been declared as polling station for Senate Election.

The polling would continue till 5 p.m and lawmakers in premises of the polling station would be allowed to cast their votes. Later, counting of ballot papers would be started. A total of 12 senators would be elected from KP for Upper House for which 23 candidates were contesting.