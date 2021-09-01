UrduPoint.com

CM Mahmood Khan Lays Foundation Stone Of University Of Engineering Swat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:56 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday laid foundation stone of Swat Engineering University and Paediatric Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Wednesday laid foundation stone of Swat Engineering University and Paediatric Hospital.

The construction on Swat Engineering University will be completed in three years and regular classes are expected to start by June 1, 2023.

The university will have civil engineering, hydropower engineering, biomedical engineering and computer systems engineering departments.

Later, other disciplines like Climate Change Center and Institute of Manufacturing will also be set up at the university to modern education requirements.

The university will have one main campus and three sub-campuses.

The 300-bed Paediatric hospital project will be completed by June 2024.

The hospital is equipped with hostel for doctors, nurses and other necessary infrastructure.

The hospital has various section like OPD, Radiology, Pathology, accident and emergency, pharmacy, pediatric surgery and Pediatrics.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Rescue 1122 Station Kabul.

The estimated construction cost is Rs44.50M.

Rescue Services are operational in all tehsils with additional Rescue station for tourists at Kalam .

