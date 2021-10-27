CM Mahmood Khan leads Kashmir Black Day rally

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan led a rally on the occasion of Kashmir Day in the provincial capital here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan led a rally on the occasion of Kashmir Day in the provincial capital here on Wednesday.

Members of the provincial cabinet, government officers, and social figures accompanied the Chief Minister in a rally to observe October 27th as Kashmir Black Day.

Participants of the rally were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against atrocities of the occupational forces of India and the Modi government.

The rally participants also chanted slogans in favor of the right of self-determination for Kashmiri brethren and the barbarism of Indian occupational forces in the held valley.