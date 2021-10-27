UrduPoint.com

CM Mahmood Khan Leads Kashmir Black Day Rally

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:28 PM

CM Mahmood Khan leads Kashmir Black Day rally

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan led a rally on the occasion of Kashmir Day in the provincial capital here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan led a rally on the occasion of Kashmir Day in the provincial capital here on Wednesday.

Members of the provincial cabinet, government officers, and social figures accompanied the Chief Minister in a rally to observe October 27th as Kashmir Black Day.

Participants of the rally were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against atrocities of the occupational forces of India and the Modi government.

The rally participants also chanted slogans in favor of the right of self-determination for Kashmiri brethren and the barbarism of Indian occupational forces in the held valley.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa October Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Daraz Spends Up To $50,000 Every Month in Customer ..

Daraz Spends Up To $50,000 Every Month in Customer Refunds

19 minutes ago
 Afghan Authorities Yet to Allow Entry of Humanitar ..

Afghan Authorities Yet to Allow Entry of Humanitarian Aid From Uzbekistan - UNHC ..

12 minutes ago
 ADNOC and OCI&#039;s &#039;Fertiglobe&#039; comple ..

ADNOC and OCI&#039;s &#039;Fertiglobe&#039; completes landmark IPO on ADX

26 minutes ago
 CM Mehmood Khan condemns terrorist attack in Lakki ..

CM Mehmood Khan condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

12 minutes ago
 Australian research finds vascular disease in COVI ..

Australian research finds vascular disease in COVID-19 not caused by viral infec ..

13 minutes ago
 China Urges US to Respect Commitments on Taiwan in ..

China Urges US to Respect Commitments on Taiwan in Response to Blinken's UN Stat ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.