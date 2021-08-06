CM Mahmood Khan removes DC Malakand, DPO Dir Lower

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday removed Deputy Commissioner Malakand and District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Lower after two incidents of robberies occurred in which tourists were deprived of their valuables in Thana tehsil of Malakan district and Osakai area of Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday removed Deputy Commissioner Malakand and District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Lower after two incidents of robberies occurred in which tourists were deprived of their valuables in Thana tehsil of Malakan district and Osakai area of Dir Lower.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) on Information, Kamran Bangash while confirming the CM directives, said District Police Officer, Dir Lower, Liaqat Ali Malik (BPS-19) has been directed to report to CPO Office Peshawar while Irfanullah Khan (PBS-19) was posted DPO Dir Lower. The Deputy Commissioner Malakand was directed to report to Establishment Division Peshawar.

He said the Chief Minister has categorically stated that no negligence in providing security to the people especially the tourists would be tolerated.

He informed that the Chief Minister has directed all the DCs and district police officers to keep a vigilant check on any anti-social activity in their areas.

Such incidents, Bangash said would bring bad name to the security maintenance of the area and discouraged tourists to visit these tourism-friendly destinations. Indents like these would also undermine the government's efforts to enhance tourism activities and inflict damage to the tourism sector. The Chief Minister has also directed the officers concerned to make cogent measure to avert occurrence of such incidents in future, SACM said.

Meanwhile, the Malakand Levies have taken into custody a suspect from Totakan area of Malakand, Batkhela in connection with robbing the tourists in Thana area of the district and shifted him to police station for interrogation.