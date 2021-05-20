UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Mahmood Khan Reshuffles KP Cabinet In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:44 PM

CM Mahmood Khan reshuffles KP Cabinet in peshawar

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday assigned and reshuffled the portfolios of Ministers, Advisors and Special Assistants in the larger public interest and with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday assigned and reshuffled the portfolios of Ministers, Advisors and Special Assistants in the larger public interest and with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Administration Department (Cabinet Wing), Fazal e Shakoor Khan has been appointed as Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights while Muhammad Atif Khan has been appointed Minister for food and ST&IT Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, Shakeel Ahmed Khan has been appointed as Minister for Public Health Engineering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khaliq Ur Rehman as Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation, Taj Muhammad Tarand as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Energy and Power while Shafi Ullah Khan as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PCB receives all approvals for HBL PSL 6 matches i ..

7 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Chinese premier reaffirm resolve to ..

2 minutes ago

PM Minister Imran to perform groundbreaking of Nau ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament Promotes Chief Sanitary Docto ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik Light Coronavirus Vaccine to Ente ..

8 minutes ago

Over 4,000 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip Into Isra ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.