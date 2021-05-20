CM Mahmood Khan reshuffles KP Cabinet in peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday assigned and reshuffled the portfolios of Ministers, Advisors and Special Assistants in the larger public interest and with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Administration Department (Cabinet Wing), Fazal e Shakoor Khan has been appointed as Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights while Muhammad Atif Khan has been appointed Minister for food and ST&IT Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Furthermore, Shakeel Ahmed Khan has been appointed as Minister for Public Health Engineering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khaliq Ur Rehman as Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation, Taj Muhammad Tarand as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Energy and Power while Shafi Ullah Khan as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.