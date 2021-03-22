UrduPoint.com
CM Mahmood Khan Takes Notice Of Eviction Notice Served To Widow In Labour Colony Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:30 PM

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of eviction notice served to widow in Labour Colony Mardan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan while taking notice of eviction order served to a widow residing in Labour Colony Mardan has issued directives to district administration for canceling the letter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan while taking notice of eviction order served to a widow residing in Labour Colony Mardan has issued directives to district administration for canceling the letter.

The Chief Minister issued these directives during a meeting with MPA Zahir Shah Toru who called on him and apprised about the problem being faced by the widow.

During the meeting, MPA Zahir Shah informed Chief Minister"Widow is mother two mentally retarded children and have no sources for arranging any other dwelling for her in case is evicted from Labour colony.

" After giving a patient hearing to MPA Zahir Shah, Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan forthwith directed district administration to take back the notice.

He also directed them to pay an amount of Rs. 50,000 to the widow as financial assistance from provincial government.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Zahir Shah expressed thanks to Chief Minister for giving patience hearing to the appeal and issuing directives for providing relief to the widow.

