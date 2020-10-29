UrduPoint.com
CM Mahmood Khan Takes Notice Of Minor Girl's Molestation, Killing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:45 PM

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday took strong notice of molestation and killing of a two-year-old girl in Lower Dir and directed the police to utilize all available means to arrest the accused in shortest possible time

The Chief Minister said it was a much deplorable and inhuman act and the accused involved will not let escape the wrath law.

The Chief Minister said it was a much deplorable and inhuman act and the accused involved will not let escape the wrath law.

The Chief Minister also directed for presenting him a report over progress on the case on urgent basis.

The Chief Minster also expressed heartfelt sympathies with the family of the minor girl and assured that accused involved would soon be brought before the justice. He said the family will be provided complete justice and accused involved would be made an example for others.

