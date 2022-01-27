CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of under-construction bridge collapse

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has taken notice of under-construction bridge collapse at Mardan- Swabi road project and directed concerned authorities to give report of the incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has taken notice of under-construction bridge collapse at Mardan- Swabi road project and directed concerned authorities to give report of the incident.

In a statement, he directed concerned authorities to submit a report after conducting a detailed and transparent investigation into all aspects of the bridge collapse.

He said that no compromise will be made on the quality of work in construction projects.

He said that strict action will be taken against those responsible if use of substandard material is proved in the project.