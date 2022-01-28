UrduPoint.com

CM Mahmood Khan Terms Swat Motorway Phase-II Milestone Project For Sustainable Regional Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:52 PM

CM Mahmood Khan terms Swat Motorway phase-II milestone project for sustainable regional development

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday said that Swat Motorway phase-II extension project will be a milestone for the sustainable development as it will boost trade, tourism and economic activities in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday said that Swat Motorway phase-II extension project will be a milestone for the sustainable development as it will boost trade, tourism and economic activities in the region.

In a statement, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government�is working on several mega communications projects and the province will become a�hub�for commercial and trade activities on completion of these key projects.

Chief Minister said the construction of�Dir�Motorway�will provide better transport facilities to the people of�Dir,�Chitral�and Bajaur districts.

The 80 km long�Swat�Motorway�from�Chakdara to�Fatehpur�will be constructed under public private partnership at an estimated�cost�of Rs 37�billion�in two years.

Initially the�motorway�will consist of four lanes which can be widened up to six lanes.

Eight bridges and nine interchanges will be built on the�motorway.

Chief minister�said the process of purchasing land ha been started to start practical work on the project.

The 80 km long�Swat�Motorway�from�Chakdara to�Fatehpur�will be constructed under public private partnership at an estimated�cost�of Rs 37�billion�in two years.

Initially the�motorway�will consist of four lanes which can be widened up to six lanes beside eight bridges and nine interchanges will be built on the�motorway.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway

Recent Stories

Mulit-billion RUDA project is crucial for the coun ..

Mulit-billion RUDA project is crucial for the country, says PM imran Khan

9 minutes ago
 School head killed, student injured in accident

School head killed, student injured in accident

3 minutes ago
 Whale, thought to be injured, stranded on Athens b ..

Whale, thought to be injured, stranded on Athens beach

3 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against absentee ..

Administrator warns strict action against absentees

3 minutes ago
 Delegation of under training police officers visit ..

Delegation of under training police officers visit CCP Headquarters

14 minutes ago
 Valuables worth Rs 12m looted from house

Valuables worth Rs 12m looted from house

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>