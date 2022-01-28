- Home
CM Mahmood Khan Terms Swat Motorway Phase-II Milestone Project For Sustainable Regional Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:52 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday said that Swat Motorway phase-II extension project will be a milestone for the sustainable development as it will boost trade, tourism and economic activities in the region.
In a statement, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government�is working on several mega communications projects and the province will become a�hub�for commercial and trade activities on completion of these key projects.
Chief Minister said the construction of�Dir�Motorway�will provide better transport facilities to the people of�Dir,�Chitral�and Bajaur districts.
The 80 km long�Swat�Motorway�from�Chakdara to�Fatehpur�will be constructed under public private partnership at an estimated�cost�of Rs 37�billion�in two years.
Initially the�motorway�will consist of four lanes which can be widened up to six lanes.
Eight bridges and nine interchanges will be built on the�motorway.
Chief minister�said the process of purchasing land ha been started to start practical work on the project.
