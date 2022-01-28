CM Mahmood Khan terms Swat Motorway phase-II milestone project for sustainable regional development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday said that Swat Motorway phase-II extension project will be a milestone for the sustainable development as it will boost trade, tourism and economic activities in the region

In a statement, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government�is working on several mega communications projects and the province will become a�hub�for commercial and trade activities on completion of these key projects.

Chief Minister said the construction of�Dir�Motorway�will provide better transport facilities to the people of�Dir,�Chitral�and Bajaur districts.

The 80 km long�Swat�Motorway�from�Chakdara to�Fatehpur�will be constructed under public private partnership at an estimated�cost�of Rs 37�billion�in two years.

Initially the�motorway�will consist of four lanes which can be widened up to six lanes.

Eight bridges and nine interchanges will be built on the�motorway.

Chief minister�said the process of purchasing land ha been started to start practical work on the project.

