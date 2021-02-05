CM Mahmood Khan urges UN, HR bodies to take notice of brutalities in IIOJK

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday led a huge rally in connection with Kashmir Soliderity Day and urged United Nations and world powers to take notice of humans rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Provincial Minster, members provincial assembly, officials of government departments, political workers, Non-Government Organizations representatives, civil society and general public attended the rally in large number

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday led a huge rally in connection with Kashmir Soliderity Day and urged United Nations and world powers to take notice of humans rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Provincial Minster, members provincial assembly, officials of government departments, political workers, Non-Government Organizations representatives, civil society and general public attended the rally in large number.

The rally started from Chief Minister Secretariat and culminated at the main gate of Governor House, Peshawar.

The participants strongly condemned the ongoing cruelties and human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and expressed solidarity with the oppressed kashmris of the occupied valley.

In his address, the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan said fascist Modi regime has broken all records of brutalities and human right abuses in last two and half years in IIOJK and was trying to deprive Kashmiris from all their basic rights.

He said durable and lasting peace in the region was linked with resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said the present government would continue to raise Kashmir dispute effectively in every world forum and would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK till they achieve freedom.