CM Mahmood Khan Vows To Bring Blast's Perpetrators To Justice Soon

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:15 PM

CM Mahmood Khan vows to bring blast's perpetrators to justice soon

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the blast that took place inside a seminary in Dir Colony Peshawar and said that perpetrators of this inhuman act would soon be brought to justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has strongly condemned the blast that took place inside a seminary in Dir Colony Peshawar and said that perpetrators of this inhuman act would soon be brought to justice.

He directed the hospitals' managements to provide best possible treatment facilities to the injured.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives and prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of the injured.

He said that targeting the innocent children was a highly deplorable and cruel act. The police were thoroughly investigating the incident from all aspects, and hoped the perpetrators involved in this inhuman act would soon be brought to justice.

He also expressed solidarity with families of the victims and said the government equally shares their grief in this critical time.

