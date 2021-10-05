CM Mahmood Khan welcomes foreign tourists in KP

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday welcomed a group of foreign tourists from European countries enjoying scenic beauty of hilly areas in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday welcomed a group of foreign tourists from European countries enjoying scenic beauty of hilly areas in the province.

In a statement, he said that visit of foreign tourists has once again endorsed that the country is safe for tourism and other activities.

"Pakistan, a country loaded with natural beauty, hospitality, rich culture and versatile sceneries is attracting and facilitating travelers from all over the world.German explorers in Chitral endorse the safe and secure nature of KP province while gearing up for venturing further on a thrilling jeep ride", he said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the�best�places for tourism as its�government�was endeavoring to provide every needed facility to the tourists through a well planned strategy, he added.

He said that environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very conducive for tourism.

A German tourist, Mr Chris while sharing his views said that a group 12 tourists from Germany, Switzerland and Austria is visiting Pakistan and Northern Pakhtunkhwa and enjoying every moment of their stay and visit in such a beautiful country with warm hospitality and loving people.

He said that their perception and outlook about Pakistan has altogether changed after visiting various ares, adding the reality is totally different what is being portrayed in western media.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkwa is very much safe and secure for tourism and asked other foreign tourists must visit Pakistan to enjoy it's natural beauty and wonderful people who always gave a warm hospitality to foreign guests.