CM Mahmood lays foundation stones of different projects at Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Burns and Trauma Centre at District Headquarter Hospital Batkhela in Malakand district.

It would be completed at a cost of Rs1.

4 billion and it will have the capacity to treat 1,177 patients per month.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of blood disorder and cardiology treatment centres besides a Govt degree college and a public library in Batkhela.