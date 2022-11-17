CM Mahmood lays foundation stones of different projects at Malakand

UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Burns and Trauma Centre at District Headquarter Hospital Batkhela in Malakand district

It would be completed at a cost of Rs1.

4 billion and it will have the capacity to treat 1,177 patients per month.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of blood disorder and cardiology treatment centres besides a Govt degree college and a public library in Batkhela.

