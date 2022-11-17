CM Mahmood Lays Foundation Stones Of Different Projects At Malakand
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 07:42 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Burns and Trauma Centre at District Headquarter Hospital Batkhela in Malakand district.
It would be completed at a cost of Rs1.
4 billion and it will have the capacity to treat 1,177 patients per month.
The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of blood disorder and cardiology treatment centres besides a Govt degree college and a public library in Batkhela.