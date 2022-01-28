CM makes surprise visits of various areas of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here on Friday made surprise visit of different places without protocol and took strong notice of an absence of the traffic officials on Ring Road.

He inspected cleanliness and flow of traffic on Ring Road, Hayatabad-GT Road, Peshawar City and University Road and sought report from Traffic Chief about absence of the traffic officials on Ring Road, Peshawar.

The Chief Minister while expressing anguish over the poor condition of Kohat Road bridge-GT Road bridge section, has directed the concerned departments to complete construction work on central media and road lights quickly and submit report.

Besides analyzing an under construction work on park at Hazarkhwani Peshawar, the Chief Minister said that efforts was underway to make Peshawar again the city of flowers.

Mahmood Khan said improvement in the system of traffic, cleanliness and sanitation services were among one of the top priorities of his government and is personally overseeing all issues of Peshawar. He said he would continue surprise visits in future.