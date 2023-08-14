CM marks Independence Day with flag unfurling at Shahi Fort

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unfurled the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Fort on 76th Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unfurled the national flag at the Alamgiri Gate of Shahi Fort on 76th Independence Day.

Before the flag hoisting, sirens reverberated, followed by the playing of the national anthem. Prior to this, Mohsin Naqvi paid respects at Mazar-e-Iqbal by placing flowers and reciting Fatiha. He offered a special prayer for the safety, progress, prosperity and stability of the country. The chief minister paid tribute to the renowned poet of the East, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

Witnessing the performance of scouts and school students playing melodious tunes on their instruments, Mohsin Naqvi expressed admiration for their skills and dedication.

He extended his heartfelt appreciation and compassion to these young participants.

The event was graced by the presence of Consul Generals from the United States and Iran, as well as provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, advisors Kunwar Dilshad and Wahab Riaz, along with Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretaries, Commissioner Lahore Division, and Deputy Commissioner Lahore, among other high-ranking officials.