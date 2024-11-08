CM Maryam announces free tractors, levelers for farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has introduced a reward package worth billions of rupees for the farmers to get more wheat production in the province.

The Chief Minister announced free tractors and land levelers for wheat-farmers, according to which 1000 land levelers will be given free of charge to those who cultivate wheat on an area of ??12 to 25 acres. Likewise, on an area of ??more than 25 acres, the farmers will get 1000 green tractors absolutely free.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, "We will not leave the farmers of Punjab alone, we will give full support, the farmers are our brothers, we will take all possible measures for their development.

"

She said that prosperity of the farmers and restoration of agriculture in Punjab is the first priority, wheat-farmers are being provided free standard badges, fertilizers and pesticides through Kissan Card.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that in a few months, a record project has been launched for farmers, which has no precedent in history. while wheat-farmers will be given green tractors and land levelers through lottery. In this connection, agricultural helpline can be called on 0800-17000.

The Chief Minister further said that wheat farmers can visit Agriculture's website and Facebook for free tractors and land levelers.