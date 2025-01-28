Open Menu

CM Maryam Announces Rs 2 M Assistance For Blast Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM

CM Maryam announces Rs 2 m assistance for blast victims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced Rs 2 million financial assistance for legal heirs of each of the victims who died in gas tanker blast last Monday and Rs 500,000 for each of the injured person, Punjab health minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq said on Tuesday.

Talking to newsmen during visit to Pak-Italian Burn Center accompanying provincial health secretary Azmat Mahmood, the minister said, he was visiting Multan on the orders of the Chief Minister to meet with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the blast and to inquire about the status of recovery of those under treatment after having been injured in the mishap.

The minister said CM Maryam Nawaz was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic incident.

The minister also met with the relatives of the injured at the burn center and consoled them. He embraced the grief-stricken relatives and conveyed to them the message from the Chief Minister that the Punjab government was standing by them in this hour of grief and would do whatever required for their rehabilitation and lessen their grief.

Khawaja Salman Rafiq acknowledged that no monetary value can compensate for the loss of life but underscored that the assistance was a small yet meaningful effort toward the victims' recovery.

He said, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrows over the incident and reaffirmed Punjab government’s solidarity with the affected. An official inquiry into the explosion has been launched under CM Punjab's orders, with a firm commitment to holding those involved in illegal LPG refilling accountable. The tragic incident resulted in six fatalities and injuries to over 30 individuals.

Khawaja Salman Rafique assured that exemplary medical care is being provided to patients under treatment at the Burn Unit. Immediate rehabilitation measures for the victims have been ordered, with district administration directed to ensure full support.

Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood highlighted that the Health Department has prioritized comprehensive care for the injured, declaring an emergency across hospitals and ensuring the availability of all medical facilities. Commissioner Multan Division, Amir Kareem Khan, briefed on rescue operations and treatment efforts, stating that emergency aid was promptly delivered, and shelter, food, and medical care are being provided to all who suffered injuries and losses.

Following his visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique addressed the media at the Burn Unit, reaffirming the government’s commitment to aiding those affected and preventing such tragedies in the future.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Mi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first ..

Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time

12 minutes ago
 NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting ..

NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal

26 minutes ago
 Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

27 minutes ago
 FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporat ..

FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31

42 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

1 hour ago
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

2 hours ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

2 hours ago
 Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan