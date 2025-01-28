CM Maryam Announces Rs 2 M Assistance For Blast Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced Rs 2 million financial assistance for legal heirs of each of the victims who died in gas tanker blast last Monday and Rs 500,000 for each of the injured person, Punjab health minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq said on Tuesday.
Talking to newsmen during visit to Pak-Italian Burn Center accompanying provincial health secretary Azmat Mahmood, the minister said, he was visiting Multan on the orders of the Chief Minister to meet with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the blast and to inquire about the status of recovery of those under treatment after having been injured in the mishap.
The minister said CM Maryam Nawaz was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic incident.
The minister also met with the relatives of the injured at the burn center and consoled them. He embraced the grief-stricken relatives and conveyed to them the message from the Chief Minister that the Punjab government was standing by them in this hour of grief and would do whatever required for their rehabilitation and lessen their grief.
Khawaja Salman Rafiq acknowledged that no monetary value can compensate for the loss of life but underscored that the assistance was a small yet meaningful effort toward the victims' recovery.
He said, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrows over the incident and reaffirmed Punjab government’s solidarity with the affected. An official inquiry into the explosion has been launched under CM Punjab's orders, with a firm commitment to holding those involved in illegal LPG refilling accountable. The tragic incident resulted in six fatalities and injuries to over 30 individuals.
Khawaja Salman Rafique assured that exemplary medical care is being provided to patients under treatment at the Burn Unit. Immediate rehabilitation measures for the victims have been ordered, with district administration directed to ensure full support.
Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood highlighted that the Health Department has prioritized comprehensive care for the injured, declaring an emergency across hospitals and ensuring the availability of all medical facilities. Commissioner Multan Division, Amir Kareem Khan, briefed on rescue operations and treatment efforts, stating that emergency aid was promptly delivered, and shelter, food, and medical care are being provided to all who suffered injuries and losses.
Following his visit, Khawaja Salman Rafique addressed the media at the Burn Unit, reaffirming the government’s commitment to aiding those affected and preventing such tragedies in the future.
