CM Maryam Appreciates Security Forces On Successful Jaffar Express Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 07:50 PM

CM Maryam appreciates security forces on successful Jaffar Express operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her gratitude on the successful culmination of Jaffar Express operation and paid tribute to the security forces on conducting a successful operation.

She paid homage to the brave soldiers who embraced martyrdom during the operation. She said, “Using innocent passengers, women and children as shields depicts the worst example of cowardice. The terrorists being cosigned to hell have become a symbol of disgrace.”

