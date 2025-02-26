CM Maryam Approves 1st Crime Control Dept In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the establishment of the first Crime Control Department to reduce organized crime so as to ensure safety of people’s lives and property.
The CM presided over a special meeting in which it was informed that the Crime Control Department will provide services to reduce seven major organized crimes. Punjab’s first Crime Control Department (CCD) will use modern technology to combat organized crimes.
On the direction of CM Punjab, it was decided to provide drone surveillance technology to the CCD. In case of occurrence of any crime, the surveillance drone will reach the scene within five minutes and start monitoring process. The Crime Control Department will immediately take action to apprehend the culprits in case of murder and rape incidents.
The CCD will take immediate action to overcome the shooter mafia in different areas of the province. The CCD will also take action against the organized land grabber mafia. The CCD will be active in controlling gangster rackets and other mafias. Immediate action will be taken against dacoity, robbery, rape, murder, organized theft and land mafia.
The CCD will also be responsible for data management related to crimes and criminals across Punjab.
The CM approved the appointments in the Crime Control Department. Additional Inspector General of Police will head the Crime Control Department. It was decided to appoint three DIGs, SSP, SP in the divisional headquarters and DSP in each district. The Crime Control Department will consist of a total number of 4,258 officers and personnel. As many as 2,258 officers and personnel are being transferred to CCD immediately from the Punjab Police.
The CM also approved buildings, vehicles and modern equipment for CCD. She directed to undertake immediate steps for the establishment and legislation of Crime Control Department in a special meeting. She directed to provide the department with the required resources.
The chief minister said, “The Crime Control Department will bring a clear reduction in crime rate in Punjab. The establishment of CCD should instill significant fear among the criminal elements. Dearth of resources should not be allowed to stand in the way of ensuring public safety. The best possible technology should be acquired to combat crime across Punjab.”
