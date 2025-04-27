CM Maryam Approves Pakistan’s First Bullet Train To Connect Lahore And Rawalpindi
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) In another historic move to revolutionize travel in Punjab, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the launch of the country’s first ever bullet train between Lahore and Rawalpindi.
The project will not only reduce the travel time between the two cities to just two and a half hours, but will also standardize the travel through modernizing the railway infrastructure.
The announcement came after a high-level meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to the details, a working group has been formed to finalize the feasibility and implementation timeline, which includes Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, CM's Advisor Shahid Tarar, and senior railway officials, . The recommendations will be presented to the Chief Minister next week.
During the meeting, railway officials provided a detailed briefing on the existing rail network and proposed upgradation.
Marriyum Aurangzeb underscored that the bullet train initiative reflects the vision of Nawaz Sharif and the CM Maryam Nawaz to fulfillment of the commitment to the people. "Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is determined to make travel faster, more affordable, and comfortable for the public," she said.
The Provincial minister said that the project is not just about speed but it is about transforming Pakistan’s railways into a modern, efficient system meeting the international travel standards.
"The Punjab government aims to set a new benchmark in public transportation, reinforcing its commitment to progress and innovation", said the Senior Provincial Minister.
The project also includes upgradation of Lahore and Rawalpindi railway stations and enhancing the visual appeal of the route in collaboration with the Punjab Tourism Department.
Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, who joined via video link, along with key officials, expressed full support for the initiative, highlighting its potential to boost economic activity and improve connectivity.
