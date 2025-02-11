CM Maryam approves ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for industries

(@Abdulla99267510)

Key points Punjab cabinet meeting: Approves free travel facility for differently-abled persons, senior citizens Approves funds worth Rs580m for Cryoablation machine for cancer treatment Okays recruitment of 5,960 constables, Approves 80 posts for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Decides to fill 500 posts under traffic management plan in Murree Rs 30 billion was approved for Nigahban Ramadan package Approves 1,000 free tractors for wheat farmers Approves ‘e-credit scheme’ of CM Punjab Livestock Card Approves 40 liters of petrol allowance for process servers, court bailiffs Approves purchase of laptops under CM Punjab Laptop Program

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the 23rd provincial cabinet meeting in which 90-points were discussed, here on Tuesday.

The provincial cabinet took an important decision to promote industrialization in Punjab and approved ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for Special Economic Zones, Industrial Estates, and Small Industrial Estates.

The Chief Minister said that investors should come, establish industries, and begin their operations. She said, “We aim to provide all kinds of facilities to industrialists in Punjab to help them do business.” They can set up as many industries as they wish and will be granted NOCs immediately. The process of setting up industries, which is currently difficult, will be simplified to be more business-friendly, she added.

The cabinet meeting approved free travel facility for differently-abled and senior citizens in the mass transit system and agreed on the proposal to introduce a special student travel card for the students.

The CM Punjab sought a plan to start a tram service. Funds worth Rs580 million have been approved for the “Cryoablation” machine, an alternative to chemotherapy for cancer patients and the CM directed to introduce a modern cancer treatment method for cancer patients. Funds have been approved to make special education centres of excellence across Punjab.

The CM directed to make special education centres friendly and better for differently-abled people. Restrictions were relaxed for 127 recruitments in the Mass Transit Authority. While the age limit for filling up vacant posts of doctors in Basic and Clinical Sciences was approved to be enhanced up to 65 years.

Approval was given for recruitment of 25 posts in the ICT of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education and staff in 4 Danish Schools in Tunsa and Mankera.

The CM Punjab directed to fill potholes on the roads immediately. Rs 30 billion was approved for Nigahban Ramadan Package, which will benefit 30 million people.

An ATM card for Nigahban Ramadan Package will be introduced in Punjab from next year. The Chief Minister said that for the first time in Punjab, the public will not have to stand in lines and will get Rs 10,000 sitting at home. The meeting approved provision of 1,000 free tractors to wheat farmers in place of land leveler.

It was decided to replace 353 vehicles of Rescue 1122 services in Punjab in a phased manner. In the first phase, 117 Rescue 1122 ambulances will be provided.

The chair directed Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari to review the Punjab Defamation (Tribunal) Rules 2024.

Approval was given for the dissolution of the task force and the establishment of a Ministerial Committee to review delimitation of divisions, districts and tehsils. Approval amount to Rs. 309 million was given for the construction and renovation of the metro corridor of the Lahore Metrobus System. Grant was approved for the operationalization of the pilot project of electric buses.

The meeting approved the ‘e-credit scheme’ of the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card, establishing a special centre for robotic artificial limbs from South Korea, Proposed amendments to the Drug Act 1976, 2022.

The purchase of laptops under CM Punjab Laptop Program was approved. Grant worth Rs. 1,000 million for Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, funds for Kashmir Solidarity Day and grant of assistance for UET Lahore were approved. Decisions of 22nd Cabinet meeting and decisions of 13th meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation and Privatization were ratified.

The request for payment of medical expenses for the treatment of various persons and the marriage grant for daughter of the Bureau Chief of Rose news were approved. The annual performance reports of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for the years 2013 and 2018 to 2023 and the annual report of the Punjab Examination Commission, Lahore for the years 2023-24 were also approved.