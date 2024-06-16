CM Maryam calls 'father like a shady tree' on International Father’s Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that a father is like a shady tree, whose shade gets dense for his children in scorching sun.

In her message on the International Father's Day, she said on Sunday it was a day to recognise the invaluable role of fathers in raising and guiding children.

The CM said: “We should acknowledge silent sacrifices of every father that are often overlooked.” She urged the youth to also acknowledge the sacrifices of a father to ensure their better future.

The chief minister said that there was a need to understand the importance of compassionate role of father in training and better upbringing of his children, adding that a kind father is like a shady tree, which has no substitute.

“I dedicate all my success to my father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who is my inspiration in every difficulty,” she said. “I am lucky to have a father like Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, proud to be his daughter,” she added. “Every day, I leave the house with prayers of my respected father and on my return, I greet him first,” she remarked.

About parents, CM Maryam Nawaz quoted a Quranic verse, which says: "Thy Lord hath decreed that ye worship none but Him, and that ye be kind to parents. Whether one or both of them attain old age in thy life, say not to them a word of contempt, nor repel them, but address them in terms of honour."

About her father, she said, “He keeps me dearer than his soul… this is true, my father is no less (kind) than my mother.”