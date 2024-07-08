CM Maryam chairs apex committee meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the provincial Apex Committee here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Commander Lahore Corps, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Police Punjab and other senior government, intelligence and military officers.

The forum took a holistic view of the prevailing security situation in the province and measures being taken to ensure public safety and national security in line with the revised National Action Plan.

Forum also reviewed comprehensive arrangements for the security of foreign nationals, including the Chineses employed on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the province.

The participants were also briefed on an elaborate security plan aimed at ensuring peace and harmony during the month of Muharram.

Effective monitoring of the processions using high-tech gadgetry and tiered employment of various security forces will be done for effective security.

The forum also held extensive discussion on monitoring mechanisms of floods during monsoon and short-term and long-term measures for the protection of people and livestock from anticipated floods including rescue and relief plans in various contingencies.

The forum resolved to continue unified efforts for ensuring public safety and well-being in the province.