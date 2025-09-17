CM Maryam Congratulates PM Shehbaz On Historic Welcome In KSA
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on receiving a historic and unprecedented welcome in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In a message on the social networking platform X, the CM said it was a proud moment for Pakistan as Saudi Arabia extended a remarkable gesture of honour and respect.
She noted that as soon as the Prime Minister’s aircraft entered Saudi airspace, Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted it, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations.
CM Maryam Nawaz added that this warm reception symbolized the strong bonds of brotherhood, mutual respect, and the growing strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
