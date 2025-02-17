CM Maryam directs BoP to issue maximum loans under Asaan Karobar scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed Asaan Karobar Finance cheques and Asaan Karobar Cards to loan recipients during a ceremony held on Monday.

The CM made important announcements during the distribution ceremony, directing the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to issue maximum loans under the Asaan Karobar Scheme. She emphasized the implementation of a ‘Zero Time to Start’ policy and announced land allocation in industrial zones for loan recipients.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM Punjab encouraged entrepreneurs, saying, “NOCs and licenses will continue to be issued - take loans and start businesses. A free plot scheme will be launched in the holy month of Ramadan, benefiting 3.3 million families with financial assistance of Rs 10,000 at their doorsteps. The laptop scheme will also be introduced after Ramadan. If the country does not progress now, the youth will lose all hopes.”

She stated that Pakistan’s economy is improving, and interest-free loans are essential for strengthening the private sector. “The economy remained stagnant for seven years, but now the situation is improving. The people’s standard of living is rising. Economic development has always been the hallmark of the PML-N government, and today, as Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, I am fulfilling another promise,” she remarked.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted that loans under the Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card schemes are being disbursed within one month without any interest. She shared that loans ranging from Rs 1 million to Rs 3 million are being provided under the initiative. She assured that no lengthy paperwork or complicated conditions are required to access these loans, and that they are being distributed on a 100 percent merit basis.

She commended Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Secretary Industries, Small Industries Finance Corporation, Punjab Bank, and their team for their efforts. She also directed BoP Chairman Zafar to expedite the launch of the scheme, noting that globally, loans to private institutions create employment opportunities.

Reflecting on economic progress, she said, “Pakistan’s inflation rate was 38 percent when we took over, now it has dropped to below 4 percent. The price of flour in Punjab is the lowest among all provinces, and I monitor it daily.” She pointed out that economic prosperity is tied to access to financial support, adding that 185,000 applications were received for the Asaan Karobar Card, while 71,000 applications were submitted for the Rs 5 million and Rs 30 million Asaan Karobar Finance schemes.

The CM assured that she would personally monitor the list of loan recipients from the Bank of Punjab. She stressed that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) drive economic growth, as not everyone can engage in large-scale business. “Those receiving loans through Asaan Karobar will flourish within days and will, in turn, provide employment to others,” she stated.

Criticizing past governance, she remarked, “The previous incompetent regime pushed inflation to 38 percent, while during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, it remained at just 2–3 percent. People were forced into poverty and even suicide due to economic mismanagement. When they were in power, they ruined the economy, now, they are fighting amongst themselves.” She reaffirmed her government’s commitment to infrastructure development, announcing that more than 700 roads are currently under construction across Punjab. “Some question whether roads contribute to national development. If not roads, then should we progress through arson and violence?” she asked.

The CM highlighted public transport improvements, revealing that 27 electric buses have been introduced, with 500 more in progress, alongside consideration of a tram project. Under the Suthra Punjab Program, urban and rural cleanliness initiatives are being actively implemented.

She shared that 13,000 people have received loans under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar scheme, with 20,000 more to be awarded loans by the end of this month. Under this scheme, monthly installments are set at Rs 14,000 -equivalent to standard rent - allowing beneficiaries to own their homes in a few years. She mentioned that even other provincial leaders have sought details to replicate the program.

On the Kisan Card scheme, she noted that 50 billion rupees worth of agricultural inputs have already been purchased by farmers, leading to a planned increase in Kisan Cards from 500,000 to 750,000.

Additionally, she highlighted that 30,000 students have already benefited from the Honhar Scholarship Program, with students in their first and second years now included.

She emphasized Pakistan’s return to global recognition, referencing the successful Champions Trophy, Horse and Cattle Show, and other major events. “The stadiums are full, proving that concerns over security are unfounded,” she concluded.

Expressing her best wishes for loan recipients, she prayed for the prosperity of all those engaging in new businesses under the Asaan Karobar Scheme.