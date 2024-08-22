Open Menu

CM Maryam Directs Police Officers To Bring Down Crime Rate In Every District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday directed the police officers to bring down crime rate in every district under any circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday directed the police officers to bring down crime rate in every district under any circumstances.

Chairing a special meeting to discuss performance of police officers, she directed, "Immediately stop road dacoity incidents in the province.”

Madam Chief Minister reviewed the proposed KPIs for evaluating performance of police officers. She directed to undertake necessary measures to ensure safe journey on roads besides launching a crackdown to eliminate criminal hot spots across Punjab. She also directed to eradicate dacoity incidents to ensure protection of traders and shopkeepers.

She asserted, ”Dacoity and other crimes on roads of small and big cities are unacceptable under any circumstances.” She directed to make every road and street safe besides undertaking strict legal action against the criminals. She said, ”Relevant police officers will be held responsible if any dacoity or crime incident occurs anywhere.”

The Chief Minister said, ”Children and women are my red lines, crimes against them must be stopped at the earliest.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Additional IGP and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

