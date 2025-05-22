CM Maryam distributes 2,983 laptops, 2,491 scholarships in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday distributed 2,983 laptops and 2,491 'Honahaar Scholarships' among students of Sargodha division, reaffirming her government's commitment to modernising the education system and empowering youth through technology and opportunity.

Addressing a large gathering at the University of Sargodha during a special ceremony, she announced a series of ambitious initiatives including the construction of 50,000 new classrooms across Punjab, provision of toilets and furniture in every government school, and establishment of Artificial Intelligence and computer labs in 6,000 public schools.

According to official figures, a total of 2,587 laptops and 1,975 scholarships were awarded to students from public sector universities. In addition, 93 medical students received laptops and 55 were granted scholarships. College students across the division were also included, with 303 receiving laptops and 461 awarded scholarships.

The chief minister stated that students of public schools would now receive facilities equivalent to or better than those in private institutions. She reiterated her vision that no child in Punjab should be deprived of education due to lack of resources. She also announced establishment of electric bike charging stations for students, aiming to promote sustainable transportation.

“The laptops and scholarships are not favours; they are the right of our youth,” she said, adding, “Being the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, I fulfill every promise I make.”

The CM stated that under the “Asaan Karobar Scheme,” over 110,000 individuals had received Rs 61 billion in soft loans, leading to the creation of nearly 55,000 new businesses across the province.

Speaking on national integrity and youth responsibility, she advised students to avoid becoming tools in political unrest, noting that those involved in the May 9 incidents were now facing legal consequences. “We want to see pens and laptops in your hands, not weapons,” she said.

Maryam Nawaz also urged students to be cautious of fake news and misinformation, encouraging responsible use of social media and verification before sharing any content.

Concluding her speech, she said the next four years would be focused on ensuring a bright and equitable future for every student in Punjab. She said her mission as Chief Minister was not to enjoy protocol, but to serve the people with dedication and sincerity.

Later, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz mingled with students and took group photographs, receiving applause and admiration from the audience. Parliamentarians and a large number of students were present in the ceremony.