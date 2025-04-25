CM Maryam, Ethiopian envoy discuss boosting bilateral ties in trade, health, IT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with the Ambassador of Ethiopia H.E. Dr. Jemal Baker Abdula to discuss matters of mutual interest and strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

In a warm welcome, the chief minister and the ambassador engaged in talks to enhance cooperation across various sectors, including agriculture, education, health, information technology and trade.

During the meeting, the CM extended her congratulations to Dr.

Abdula on the restoration of direct flights between Ethiopia and Pakistan, emphasising the positive development of bilateral consultations. She expressed optimism about the numerous opportunities for deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Abdula commended the development strategies and welfare initiatives of the Punjab government and expressed Ethiopia's eagerness to further solidify ties with Pakistan, particularly with the province of Punjab.