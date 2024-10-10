CM Maryam Felicitates Shehroze Kashif For Summiting All 14 Highest Peaks
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday congratulated renowned Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on his historic accomplishment of summiting all 14 highest peaks of the world.
It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan's young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has created a new history by becoming the youngest Pakistani to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated mountaineer Shehroze Kashif for setting a record of climbing 14 peaks of 8 thousand meters.
The Chief Minister Punjab expressed good wishes for the mountaineer, saying, "Shehroze Kashif we are proud of you."
Shehroze Kashif, popularly known as 'Broad Boy', had reached the top of Sheshapangma. He is the second Pakistani to climb all the 14 highest peaks after Sarbaz Khan, who last week achieved the honor of becoming the first Pakistani mountaineer to climb Shesha Pangma peak.
Shehroze Kashif expressed his happiness on his success and said that it was not easy for him to achieve all this.
