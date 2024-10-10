Open Menu

CM Maryam Felicitates Shehroze Kashif For Summiting All 14 Highest Peaks

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

CM Maryam felicitates Shehroze Kashif for summiting all 14 highest peaks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday congratulated renowned Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on his historic accomplishment of summiting all 14 highest peaks of the world.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan's young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has created a new history by becoming the youngest Pakistani to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated mountaineer Shehroze Kashif for setting a record of climbing 14 peaks of 8 thousand meters.

The Chief Minister Punjab expressed good wishes for the mountaineer, saying, "Shehroze Kashif we are proud of you."

Shehroze Kashif, popularly known as 'Broad Boy', had reached the top of Sheshapangma. He is the second Pakistani to climb all the 14 highest peaks after Sarbaz Khan, who last week achieved the honor of becoming the first Pakistani mountaineer to climb Shesha Pangma peak.

Shehroze Kashif expressed his happiness on his success and said that it was not easy for him to achieve all this.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Young All Top

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

2 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

2 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

4 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

6 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

6 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

7 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

7 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

8 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan