CM Maryam Fulfills Promise Of Relief In Electricity Bills: Azma Bokhari

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that relief on electricity bills has started under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that relief on electricity bills has started under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

This is great news for the people of Punjab, she said and added that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has proven that "where there's a will, there's a way." Maryam Nawaz has fulfilled the promise she made to the people of Punjab, the minister added.

She said, "Alhamdulillah, my Chief Minister is providing relief to the people to the best of her ability," adding that opponents are engaging in blame games and politics of lies, while Maryam Nawaz is focused on the politics of service.

She further stated that a few days ago, during a press conference, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had announced a relief of 14 rupees on electricity bills for the people of Punjab, and now it is being officially implemented.

Consumers using between 200 and 500 units of electricity will benefit from this relief, she added. Despite the country's challenging economic conditions, Maryam Nawaz's mission is to provide as much relief as possible to the people of her province, the minister said and added that other provinces should also focus on serving the people instead of politicizing public interest projects. The people of Punjab have given their mandate to Maryam Nawaz, and she is living up to their trust, Azma concluded.

