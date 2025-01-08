Open Menu

CM Maryam Gaining Unprecedented Popularity Every Day: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has asserted that Maryam Nawaz is steadily growing in popularity and influence with each passing day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has asserted that Maryam Nawaz is steadily growing in popularity and influence with each passing day.

Bokhari remarked that those who cannot compete with Maryam Nawaz's performance have resorted to defamation. She highlighted that, as Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz is providing electric bikes and scholarships to students across the province, earning the gratitude of both students and millions of parents. In contrast, those who came to power through undemocratic means are arming the youth with petrol bombs and slingshots.

Bokhari also pointed out that a malicious campaign against Maryam Nawaz has been ongoing since 2014, but instead of diminishing her influence, it has only strengthened her position.

She emphasised that leaders who come to power through the will of the people genuinely care for the public.

The Information Minister further criticised certain elements, labeling them as "evil-minded," particularly accusing the "Fitna Party" of manipulating the youth. She referenced the failed uprisings of May 9 and November 26 as the result of this manipulation. Bokhari urged the youth to decide whether they want a prosperous future or to become pawns in the power games of those with nefarious ambitions.

Bokhari stated that such individuals, who conspire against the country, should not be pardoned or given any "NRO" (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

