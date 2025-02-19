CM Maryam inaugurates first electric bus service in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Pakistan’s first fully electric bus service, marking a major step towards sustainable urban transport, here on Wednesday.

The service will operate from Lahore Railway Station to Green Town. CM Maryam became the first passenger, boarding the bus from Punjab University. She helped a differently-abled person on a wheelchair to board the electric bus on the first complete electric bus service and directed to further improve its ramp. She also inspected a dedicated bus stop, directing the installation of water coolers, fans, and a mini canteen for commuters’ convenience.

Speaking at the inauguration, she highlighted her efforts in reducing fares to ease the public’s financial burden.

At the launch in Expo Center, she digitally launched the pilot project and dispatched the first fleet of electric buses. A special documentary and song on the project were also presented.

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar announced plans to introduce 500 more electric buses, with upcoming services in Faisalabad and Gujranwala. Lahore will also see two new mass transit systems.

The electric bus route covers key locations, including Haji Camp, Shimla Pahari, Governor House, Ichra, Punjab University, Township Bazaar, and Minhaj University. The service features free Wi-Fi, mobile charging ports, and CCTV cameras to enhance commuter safety.