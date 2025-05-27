CM Maryam Inaugurates Model Cattle Market In Shahpur Kanjran
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the country’s largest and most advanced model cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran, Lahore, on Tuesday.
The model market is a landmark project aimed at transforming the traditional livestock trade with modern facilities and infrastructure.
During her visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the available facilities and was given a comprehensive briefing on the project. She was informed that the Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market spans 74 acres and is equipped to accommodate 25,000 large animals and 150,000 small animals. The market features 20 large animal sheds, each fitted with fans, a first in the history of cattle markets in Pakistan.
The briefing further revealed that a dedicated quarantine centre has been established within the facility to protect livestock from infectious diseases. The market also includes 20 residential units for cattle traders, ensuring convenience and comfort for those conducting business on-site.
Additional facilities include a mosque, washrooms, a veterinary clinic, a tuck shop, and an ATM. For efficient logistics, a loading and unloading bay, truck centre, and spacious parking area have been constructed. A police post and expansive open grounds enhance both security and functionality.
In a major innovation, the market is also equipped with a modern auction bay and a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse, further streamlining livestock trade and processing.
The CM was informed that Punjab’s second-largest model cattle market is planned to be established in Jhang, continuing the provincial government’s commitment to improving livestock infrastructure.
At the conclusion of the visit, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif presented commemorative shields to individuals and teams who demonstrated outstanding performance in the successful execution of the Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market project.
Recent Stories
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a tes ..
First Instance Body grants AFC Licence to 14 clubs
Saud bin Saqr attends luncheon hosted by Malaysian King
President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..
Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing conte ..
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..
UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE extends date for registration45 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s IT exports have potential to teach $30 billion: SAPM47 seconds ago
-
CM Maryam inaugurates model cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran51 seconds ago
-
PM’s Focal Person on Polio meets KP Chief Secretary to discuss eradication efforts54 seconds ago
-
Kazakhstan eager to build stronger connections with Pakistan in multiple sectors: Ambassador Kistafi ..56 seconds ago
-
Tarar congratulates newly-elected office-bearers of RISJA1 minute ago
-
Experts call for palm oil expansion to reduce import bill and boost local production1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns the attack on Anti-Polio Team in Nushki1 minute ago
-
Restoration of Kuwaiti visas for the Pakistani community after 19 years is a testament to Chaudhry S ..2 minutes ago
-
People warned against swimming in pools, tube wells11 minutes ago
-
IUB VC emphasizes student engagement through Student Panchayat11 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive plan devised to combat human trafficking: Uzma Kardar11 minutes ago