CM Maryam Inaugurates Model Cattle Market In Shahpur Kanjran

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM

CM Maryam inaugurates model cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the country’s largest and most advanced model cattle market in Shahpur Kanjran, Lahore, on Tuesday.

The model market is a landmark project aimed at transforming the traditional livestock trade with modern facilities and infrastructure.

During her visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the available facilities and was given a comprehensive briefing on the project. She was informed that the Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market spans 74 acres and is equipped to accommodate 25,000 large animals and 150,000 small animals. The market features 20 large animal sheds, each fitted with fans, a first in the history of cattle markets in Pakistan.

The briefing further revealed that a dedicated quarantine centre has been established within the facility to protect livestock from infectious diseases. The market also includes 20 residential units for cattle traders, ensuring convenience and comfort for those conducting business on-site.

Additional facilities include a mosque, washrooms, a veterinary clinic, a tuck shop, and an ATM. For efficient logistics, a loading and unloading bay, truck centre, and spacious parking area have been constructed. A police post and expansive open grounds enhance both security and functionality.

In a major innovation, the market is also equipped with a modern auction bay and a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse, further streamlining livestock trade and processing.

The CM was informed that Punjab’s second-largest model cattle market is planned to be established in Jhang, continuing the provincial government’s commitment to improving livestock infrastructure.

At the conclusion of the visit, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif presented commemorative shields to individuals and teams who demonstrated outstanding performance in the successful execution of the Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market project.

