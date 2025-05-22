CM Maryam Inaugurates 'Nawaz Sharif Flyover'
Published May 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated
Nawaz Sharif flyover which was completed at a cost of Rs 2.2 billion.
The 1.3 km long flyover was completed in a record period of eight
months.
Briefing the CM Punjab, Provincial Minister for Communication Sohaib
Ahmad Bharth said that the flyover was the longest in the city, which
would facilitate 30,000 vehicles to pass the flyover daily.
He said that Nawaz Sharif flyover would ease the journey for citizens
coming from surroundings areas and other areas.
