CM Maryam inaugurates 'Nawaz Sharif flyover'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated

Nawaz Sharif flyover which was completed at a cost of Rs 2.2 billion.

The 1.3 km long flyover was completed in a record period of eight

months.

Briefing the CM Punjab, Provincial Minister for Communication Sohaib

Ahmad Bharth said that the flyover was the longest in the city, which

would facilitate 30,000 vehicles to pass the flyover daily.

He said that Nawaz Sharif flyover would ease the journey for citizens

coming from surroundings areas and other areas.