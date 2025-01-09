CM Maryam Inaugurates Road Projects In Pakpattan
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated road projects in Pakpattan worth more than Rs. 8 billion
Addressing the gathering, she said that the construction and rehabilitation of roads will not only facilitate transportation of millions of people but will also boost economic activities in the area.
The Chief Minister was warmly welcomed in Pakpattan on her arrival, flowers were showered at her at various places and thousands of citizens gathered along roads to welcome her. She responded to their slogans by waving her hands.
The CM inaugurated a 27-kilometer-long Sahiwal-Pakpattan road, constructed and renovated at a cost of Rs 2.82 billion. A 04 feet of additional asphalt road has also been built on sides of the two-lane road. She said that the construction of Sahiwal-Pakpattan Road will facilitate access to Motorway M-3.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also inaugurated a 36-kilometer-long Pakpattan-Kamir road, rehabilitated at a cost of Rs 1.46 billion. She stated that the construction of Pakpattan-Kamir road will benefit thousands of people from dozens of adjoining villages along with access to Sahiwal-Bahawalnagar road.
Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the construction and rehabilitation project of a 41-kilometer-long road from Pakpattan to Marla Chowk. She added that a 20-feet-wide road and a four-feet asphalt road will be built at a cost of Rs. 2.18 billion.
"The construction of Pakpattan-Mahmoo Chowk road will benefit thousands of citizens for transportation to Bahawalnagar and Qabula", she added.
The construction and rehabilitation of connecting roads of Pakpattan and other districts are in the final stages of completion.
