CM Maryam increases kisan cards from 500,000 to 750,000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that 10 projects of farmers worth Rs 400 billion have been made functional in a record period of only six months.

Addressing the Kisan Card ceremony in Hafizabad on Monday, the CM announced to increase the number of Kisan Cards from 500,000 to 750,000, said a handout issued here.

The CM also announced to give free laser leveler to farmers who cultivated wheat from twelve and a half acres to 25 acres. She also announced to give free tractors to farmers with more than 25 acres.

The CM announced to provide agricultural machinery on rent without any profit to the farmers. She also announced to increase the number of Kisan Card dealers to 3000.

CM Maryam Nawaz personally gave Kisan cards to the farmers and congratulated the farmers belonging to Hafizabad namely Shah Nawaz Nakokar, Sanaullah, Farhat Razzaq, Abdul Ghafoor, Tariq Mehmood Gujjar.

“The trend of agriculture and wheat cultivation in Punjab is increasing. Inflated electricity bills reduce the farmer's profit. I have assigned the task of cultivating vegetables in every city” she said.

The CM said that people only raised slogans for farmers and the PML-N did substantial work for the farmers. The stock exchange has now reached 9100 index because of Nawaz Sharif's government. "I want bread and flour to be available to the people at cheap rates and farmers should also get profit,” she added.

The CM said when the government of Nawaz Sharif came, inflation is going down. As many as 7,000 diesel and electric tube wells are being shifted to solarization. "For the first time, the government is reaching out to the farmers themselves. In the past, the government was actually buying wheat from the middle man not from farmers. Bardana was being sold at Rs.500 earlier. The Punjab government is working day and night to change the plight of farmers," she added.

Earlier, on the arrival of CM at the ceremony, traditional regional Luddi was performed. In the ceremony, a documentary on the farmer-friendly projects of CM Punjab was also presented. A farmer can purchase seeds, fertilizers and pesticides at subsidized rates from Rs. 1.5 lakh Kisan Card.

Saira Afzal Tarar said that whenever there is development and progress in the country, the name of PML-N is inscribed on every project. She added that the journey of development and progress will not halt now.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani lauded that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif increased the agriculture budget by a record 250 percent. Rs. 25 crore fake seeds, fertilizers, etc, were being caught and urged the people to register their complaints about expensive and fake seeds on the helpline, he added.

Saira Afzal Tarar, Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Agriculture also addressed the ceremony.