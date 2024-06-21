Open Menu

CM Maryam, Iranian Ambassador Discuss Cooperation In Trade, Agriculture, Livestock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam to review cooperation between Iran and Punjab in agriculture, livestock and other sectors

Trade, cultural, social and economic ties between Punjab and Iran were also discussed in the meeting.

The CM was briefed by the ambassador that Iran had agreed to increase import of meat from 40 per cent to 70 percent from Punjab. He also held a detailed discussion on the commercial role of Punjab in the agreement to increase bilateral trade between Pak-Iran up to $10 billion.

In the meeting, various proposals were also considered for the promotion of Persian language in Punjab to further promote people-to-people contact between Punjab and Iran.

Iranian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam invited the CM Punjab and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to visit Iran.

The CM and President PML-N expressed grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. They said, “Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his comrades felt the pain of people of Iran from the core of their heart,” adding, the meeting with Shaheed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi was memorable, his personality was impressive.

In a one-on-one meeting with Shaheed Ibrahim Raisi, there was a fruitful discussion on the promotion of trade and cultural relations, the CM added.

The Iranian ambassador said,” We are grateful to Pakistan. Pakistan has a very special importance for Iran, Pakistani people have proved to be Iran’s true friends.” He said, “Martyred Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi wanted to meet Nawaz Sharif, but could not do so due to his visit to China.” He highlighted, “Agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) signed during President Ibrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan will continue.”

The Iranian ambassador congratulated the CM Punjab on successfully completing 100 days as the first female chief minister Punjab.

Lastly, Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked the Iranian ambassador, and agreed to further increase cultural links between the twin cities of Isfahan, Mashhad and Lahore.

