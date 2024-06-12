Open Menu

CM Maryam Lauds PM, His Team For Presenting People-friendly Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:50 PM

CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting a people-friendly budget amid challenging economic condition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting a people-friendly budget amid challenging economic conditions.

In her message on Wednesday, the chief minister highlighted that under the guidance of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a balanced and people-friendly Federal budget has been presented.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the journey towards sustainable development has begun, with the nation gradually emerging from an economic crisis.

The budget aligns perfectly with the aspirations of the people, she asserted.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif further noted that the federal budget aims to provide maximum relief to the public, expressing optimism that the country's situation will continue to improve. "By the grace of Allah Almighty, inflation is decreasing," she added, reaffirming her belief that the nation is on a path to better economic stability and prosperity.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget From

Recent Stories

Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

7 minutes ago
 Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eye ..

Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed

6 minutes ago
 Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

6 minutes ago
 Federal budget termed pro-people

Federal budget termed pro-people

7 minutes ago
 Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs ..

Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead

13 minutes ago
 Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

8 minutes ago
Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to G ..

Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK

8 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, ..

Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations

8 minutes ago
 MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 20 ..

MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 2024

8 minutes ago
 Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aqu ..

Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material

7 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, bus ..

Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly

7 minutes ago
 Budget 2024-25: No duty increase on import of esse ..

Budget 2024-25: No duty increase on import of essential items

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan