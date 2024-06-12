CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting a people-friendly budget amid challenging economic conditions.

In her message on Wednesday, the chief minister highlighted that under the guidance of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a balanced and people-friendly Federal budget has been presented.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the journey towards sustainable development has begun, with the nation gradually emerging from an economic crisis.

The budget aligns perfectly with the aspirations of the people, she asserted.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif further noted that the federal budget aims to provide maximum relief to the public, expressing optimism that the country's situation will continue to improve. "By the grace of Allah Almighty, inflation is decreasing," she added, reaffirming her belief that the nation is on a path to better economic stability and prosperity.