CM Maryam Lauds PM, His Team For Presenting People-friendly Budget
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting a people-friendly budget amid challenging economic condition
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting a people-friendly budget amid challenging economic conditions.
In her message on Wednesday, the chief minister highlighted that under the guidance of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a balanced and people-friendly Federal budget has been presented.
CM Maryam Nawaz said that the journey towards sustainable development has begun, with the nation gradually emerging from an economic crisis.
The budget aligns perfectly with the aspirations of the people, she asserted.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif further noted that the federal budget aims to provide maximum relief to the public, expressing optimism that the country's situation will continue to improve. "By the grace of Allah Almighty, inflation is decreasing," she added, reaffirming her belief that the nation is on a path to better economic stability and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed
Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance
Federal budget termed pro-people
Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead
Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile
Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK
Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations
MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 2024
Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material
Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly
Budget 2024-25: No duty increase on import of essential items
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal budget termed pro-people7 minutes ago
-
Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK8 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations8 minutes ago
-
MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 20248 minutes ago
-
Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material7 minutes ago
-
Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly7 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25: No duty increase on import of essential items7 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandukhel lauds performances of UoT8 minutes ago
-
Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman as Climate Change36 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly36 minutes ago
-
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic challenges36 minutes ago
-
Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered36 minutes ago