CM Maryam launches "Aghosh Program" to support mothers, newborns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the "Aghosh" program, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at providing financial assistance to pregnant women and mothers of newborns under the age of two. The program seeks to improve maternal and child health while offering financial relief to underprivileged families.

In the first phase, the program will be implemented in 13 districts, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, and Lodhran. Under this initiative, eligible women will receive a total of Rs. 23,000 through various stages of pregnancy and early childcare.

Key Features of the "Aghosh" Program:

Initial Registration: Pregnant women who register at government health centers/Maryam Health Clinics will receive Rs. 2,000.

Regular Health Checkups: Women will receive Rs. 1,500 per visit, up to a total of Rs. 6,000 for continuous medical checkups.

Childbirth Assistance: Mothers will be given Rs. 4,000 upon delivery at a government health facility.

Post-Birth Care: A Rs. 2,000 incentive will be provided for the newborn's first medical checkup within 15 days of birth.

Birth Certificate Registration: Parents will receive Rs. 5,000 for registering their newborn's birth certificate at a government health center.

Immunization Support: A total of Rs. 4,000 will be granted for the child's immunization, with Rs. 2,000 per visit.

The financial aid will be disbursed through designated cash agents at health centers after medical checkups. Additionally, a dedicated toll-free helpline has been introduced to assist and guide beneficiaries.

CM Maryam Nawaz has said: "Ensuring health and well-being of mothers and children is our priority"

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the government's commitment to maternal and child health, stating: "Access to healthcare is a fundamental right for every mother and child. The government will fulfill its responsibility to provide the necessary support. It is heartbreaking to see mothers and children suffer due to a lack of resources. The 'Aghosh' program will not only ensure better healthcare but also provide financial relief to struggling families. A healthy mother is the foundation of a healthy family, and we are dedicated to supporting them."

She further stressed that residents of remote and underdeveloped areas have a rightful claim to government resources, and "Aghosh" will help uplift these communities by providing essential healthcare and financial aid.

This initiative marks a significant step towards improving maternal and child welfare in Punjab, ensuring a healthier start for newborns and better healthcare access for mothers.