CM Maryam launches free 3-marla plot scheme for homeless in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative to provide free 3-marla plots to poor and needy homeless people across the province.

She said that the implementation of the scheme has officially begun, marking a significant step towards fulfilling her vision of housing for all.

“In the first phase, 1892 plots will be distributed across 33 schemes in 22 districts,” said CM. She emphasised that the scheme aims to support those who cannot afford land, ensuring that every citizen in Punjab can have a place to call their own.

The districts covered in this phase include: Hazro, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Mamun Kanjan, Salanwali, Jhang, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Vehari, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Fort Munro, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

The chief minister was briefed by the authorities concerned,”658 three-marla plots will be provided in five schemes in four districts of Rawalpindi division; 288 three-marla plots will be provided in four schemes of five districts of Faisalabad division; 518 three-marla plots will be provided in five schemes of three districts of Lahore region; 131 three-marla plots will be provided in seven schemes of Bhakkar region; 270 three-marla plots will be provided in nine schemes of five districts of Multan region; 27 three-marla plots will be provided in three schemes of Bahawalpur region.

She directed the relevant authorities to immediately take steps to provide free plots to the needy homeless people.

She said, "It is my dream that every citizen of Punjab has his own house." She added, "The poor and deserving people also have the right to government resources." She highlighted,”Free plots will not be a favor to anyone, but it is our duty."