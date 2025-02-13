CM Maryam Launches Free 3-marla Plot Scheme For Homeless In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 09:28 PM
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative to provide free 3-marla plots to poor and needy homeless people across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative to provide free 3-marla plots to poor and needy homeless people across the province.
She said that the implementation of the scheme has officially begun, marking a significant step towards fulfilling her vision of housing for all.
“In the first phase, 1892 plots will be distributed across 33 schemes in 22 districts,” said CM. She emphasised that the scheme aims to support those who cannot afford land, ensuring that every citizen in Punjab can have a place to call their own.
The districts covered in this phase include: Hazro, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Mamun Kanjan, Salanwali, Jhang, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Vehari, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Fort Munro, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.
The chief minister was briefed by the authorities concerned,”658 three-marla plots will be provided in five schemes in four districts of Rawalpindi division; 288 three-marla plots will be provided in four schemes of five districts of Faisalabad division; 518 three-marla plots will be provided in five schemes of three districts of Lahore region; 131 three-marla plots will be provided in seven schemes of Bhakkar region; 270 three-marla plots will be provided in nine schemes of five districts of Multan region; 27 three-marla plots will be provided in three schemes of Bahawalpur region.
”
She directed the relevant authorities to immediately take steps to provide free plots to the needy homeless people.
She said, "It is my dream that every citizen of Punjab has his own house." She added, "The poor and deserving people also have the right to government resources." She highlighted,”Free plots will not be a favor to anyone, but it is our duty."
Recent Stories
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region
UAE’s medal tally rises to 18 at Fazza Para Athletics GP 2025
Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart disease ..
EAD issues regulations on administrative penalties to enhance proactive environm ..
Dominica draws inspiration from UAE's digital transformation: Prime Minister
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues
CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services
Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case
DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt adopts phased approach to rationalize gas pricing: Law Minister7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, PCHF ink MOU for treatment of children's congenital heart diseases7 minutes ago
-
PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, regional issues7 minutes ago
-
CDA, World Bank join hands to boost Islamabad’s water supply, public services7 minutes ago
-
Court awards 14-day physical remand of accused in 'Iqra violence' case6 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes students to actively participate in extracurricular activities6 minutes ago
-
FIC MS removed over poor performance7 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib pays surprise visit to Khanna police station7 minutes ago
-
6th National Women Youth Career Conference starts at Nowshera7 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on wall chalking: 3 cases filed, 4 arrested in ICT19 minutes ago
-
Chairman Gulshan town visits Karachi University Book Fair19 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate announces three-member panel for 346th Senate session19 minutes ago