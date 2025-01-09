CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday formally launched the first-ever livestock card

She distributed ‘Chief Minister Livestock Cards’ to the farmers in Pakpattan.

On the arrival of CM Punjab, the farmers accorded her a grand reception, and a traditional horse dance was also performed on the rhythm of drums and flutes. She conversed with the farmers and the farmers apprised her about the utility of ‘Chief Minister Livestock Card’. She also held conversation with the assembly members of Sahiwal division. They acknowledged that the Chief Minister fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of the farmers of Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Ashiq Hussain, while addressing the gathering said that record work has been done in agriculture and livestock sectors during last one year. Farmers will be able to meet nutritional needs of cattle through livestock cards.

The farmers will be given interest-free loans for four months through livestock cards, he added. He said that farmers will get interest-free loan worth Rs 27,000 per animal through the Livestock Card. Rs 4.4 billion has been allocated for the ‘Chief Minister Livestock Card’.

In two years, Rs.11 billion will be provided to 15 thousand farmers under the Livestock Card. Four lac livestock will be included in the Feed Lot Program in two years. 117,000 farmers applied on the online portal for Livestock Card registration, 13,000 were declared eligible. Registration of 91,907 animals has been completed for Livestock Card. As many as 967 dealers have registered for Livestock Card, providing animal feed, fodder, silage and mineral mixture.

The Bank of Punjab will provide Livestock Card to 40,000 to 80,000 farmers. A loan worth Rs 135,000 will be provided for 5 animals and Rs 270,000 for 10 animals.