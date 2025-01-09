CM Maryam Launches Livestock Card For Farmers
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 10:48 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday formally launched the first-ever livestock card
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday formally launched the first-ever livestock card.
She distributed ‘Chief Minister Livestock Cards’ to the farmers in Pakpattan.
On the arrival of CM Punjab, the farmers accorded her a grand reception, and a traditional horse dance was also performed on the rhythm of drums and flutes. She conversed with the farmers and the farmers apprised her about the utility of ‘Chief Minister Livestock Card’. She also held conversation with the assembly members of Sahiwal division. They acknowledged that the Chief Minister fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of the farmers of Punjab.
Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Ashiq Hussain, while addressing the gathering said that record work has been done in agriculture and livestock sectors during last one year. Farmers will be able to meet nutritional needs of cattle through livestock cards.
The farmers will be given interest-free loans for four months through livestock cards, he added. He said that farmers will get interest-free loan worth Rs 27,000 per animal through the Livestock Card. Rs 4.4 billion has been allocated for the ‘Chief Minister Livestock Card’.
In two years, Rs.11 billion will be provided to 15 thousand farmers under the Livestock Card. Four lac livestock will be included in the Feed Lot Program in two years. 117,000 farmers applied on the online portal for Livestock Card registration, 13,000 were declared eligible. Registration of 91,907 animals has been completed for Livestock Card. As many as 967 dealers have registered for Livestock Card, providing animal feed, fodder, silage and mineral mixture.
The Bank of Punjab will provide Livestock Card to 40,000 to 80,000 farmers. A loan worth Rs 135,000 will be provided for 5 animals and Rs 270,000 for 10 animals.
Recent Stories
Top names vying for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Koto Hydropower Project to begin power generation this year: SACM
Segregated roles, functions of ministries, regulators to promote operational ind ..
CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers
Islamabad to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Commu ..
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Presidential Palace in Chad
ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure
23,960 drones registered in UAE: GCAA
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists top five content creators for its One Bill ..
At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools
University of Sharjah explores strengthening cooperation with Qatar Calendar Hou ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities2 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme2 minutes ago
-
Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign national: DIG Islamabad3 hours ago
-
Police foils livestock theft3 hours ago
-
5th Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 being hosted by KMC on Jan 10-123 hours ago
-
Livestock thieves gang busted, 2 arrested3 hours ago
-
Muhammad Saleem of Pak Navy promoted to rank of Vice Admiral3 hours ago
-
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir stresses fortifying routine ..3 hours ago
-
Federal Finance Minister’s statement about tax exemption ban welcomed3 hours ago
-
BISP's New Year Resolution to equip beneficiaries with technical skills, ensuring employability: Rub ..3 hours ago
-
Five dead, 1,319 injured in Punjab road accidents3 hours ago