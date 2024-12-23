Open Menu

CM Maryam Launches Phase-II Of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 03:32 PM

CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says programme, which has been launched at a cost of 100 million rupees, will provide scholarships to one hundred twenty thousand students of private universities over the next four years.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Phase-II of the "Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program" at a ceremony held at FAST University in Islamabad on Monday (today).

This program, the largest scholarship initiative in Pakistan's history, aims to award scholarships to 30,000 students annually.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the programme, which has been launched at a cost of 100 million rupees, will provide scholarships to one hundred twenty thousand students of private universities over the next four years.

She also announced the establishment of an Education City in Lahore, where top universities from around the world will be invited to set up their campuses.

Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed plans to offer international scholarships to support the children of Punjab in pursuing higher education at renowned global universities.

Addressing the country's economic situation, Maryam Nawaz noted that Pakistan's economic indicators are on a positive trajectory, with a rising stock exchange and declining inflation, reflecting the government's dedication and hard work.

