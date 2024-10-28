CM Maryam Meets PML-N Lawmakers In Hafizabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 11:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz Assembly Members and ticket holders met Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Hafizabad, on Monday.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to bring down crime rate along with adopting zero-tolerance policy against corrupt SHOs. She directed to continuously launch crackdown against the drug peddlers, directing to ensure zebra crossings outside schools along with undertaking construction and repair work of roads and filling pits.
The Chief Minister also directed to check manhole covers in private housing societies. She directed to carry out construction of green belts and cleaning of drainage in Hafizabad. She directed the Deputy Commissioner to visit hospitals continuously.
She asserted that artificial inflation of vegetables and other essential items will not be tolerated under any circumstance. The madam CM ordered to undertake security monitoring of girls' school and directed to remove corrupt tehsildars and patwaris who misbehave with people. She directed to supply quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to farmers at any cost.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif assigned a task to make the villages of Hafizabad model villages.
She stressed to ensure provision of funds for the under completion projects. She also directed to fill the shortage of necessary human resource in Hafizabad along with completing flyover project in Hafizabad soon. She said that according to "KPI" first five officers will be given awards and certificates.
The CM underscored that a substantial reduction in crimes against children and women should be ensured. She added that it is heartening to know that setting KPIs is a key factor with regard to improving the performance of administration and police. She directed that Deputy Commissioner should visit prisons and take stock of current situation himself. She emphasized that campaign against dengue and polio should not be reduced in any case, adding that insulin is highly essential for diabetic patients and no shortage should be allowed in it.
The Chief Minister commended the performance of Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Abdul Razzaq.
DC Abdul Razzaq gave a briefing on the profile and development project of the district while DPO Hafizabad gave a detailed briefing about law and order situation.
