CM Maryam Meets Spanish Ambassador
Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Punjab has rich investment opportunities for Spanish business community in textiles, food processing, agriculture and livestock, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Josè Antonio de Ory and the Honorary Consul of Spain H.E. Mr. Jalal Salahuddin.
They discussed opportunities for the promotion of bilateral ties between Punjab and Spain in the fields of trade, investment, education, culture and tourism.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that foreign investors are being provided with the best environment for safe investment in Punjab.
She said that the trend of increasing trade volume between Pakistan and Spain is welcome. The meeting also discussed investment opportunities in infrastructure and renewable energy. The need to increase joint efforts in strengthening mutual relations was also emphasised in the meeting.
The Spanish Ambassador expressed deep interest in promoting a strong economic partnership with Punjab.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
24,000 tonnes of offal disposed off in urban Multan21 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to probe deaths of laptop burst incident51 minutes ago
-
France’s Sorbonne University awards ‘PhD in Computer Networking’ to Pakistani student Imran Sy ..51 minutes ago
-
Two children died, seven injured in laptop burst1 hour ago
-
BBQ parties, swings in parks double joys of citizens on 3rd day of Eid1 hour ago
-
PM lauds Punjab CM, her team over cleanliness services during Eid days2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city2 hours ago
-
Mayor hails SMC for successful cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha2 hours ago
-
Three drug dealers held; drugs, arms recovered2 hours ago
-
People flock to fun places to celebrate Eid2 hours ago
-
19,302 tons waste removed from Faisalabad: DC2 hours ago
-
Man drowns in Indus river2 hours ago