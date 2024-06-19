CM Maryam meets Spanish ambassador

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Punjab has rich investment opportunities for Spanish business community in textiles, food processing, agriculture and livestock, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan H.E. Mr. Josè Antonio de Ory and the Honorary Consul of Spain H.E. Mr. Jalal Salahuddin.

They discussed opportunities for the promotion of bilateral ties between Punjab and Spain in the fields of trade, investment, education, culture and tourism.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that foreign investors are being provided with the best environment for safe investment in Punjab.

She said that the trend of increasing trade volume between Pakistan and Spain is welcome. The meeting also discussed investment opportunities in infrastructure and renewable energy. The need to increase joint efforts in strengthening mutual relations was also emphasised in the meeting.

The Spanish Ambassador expressed deep interest in promoting a strong economic partnership with Punjab.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and other relevant officers were also present.