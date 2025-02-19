CM Maryam meets students, faculty members from Balochistan colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with female students and faculty members of various colleges of Balochistan, here on Wednesday.

The delegation included 49 female students and 14 faculty members from universities, colleges, and technical institutions across Balochistan.

The CM warmly welcomed the delegation to Lahore, presenting them with laptops and gifts, while the students honored her with a traditional Balochi shawl.

Speaking to the students, CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted major development projects in Punjab, many of which also benefit the people of Balochistan. She announced that patients from Balochistan will receive treatment at Pakistan’s first government-run Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. She also shared details about Punjab’s field hospitals, a children’s heart surgery program, and the transformation of 150 health centers into “Maryam Nawaz Clinics” of European standards.

The CM outlined several initiatives aimed at education, healthcare, and economic growth, including scholarships for 13,000 students across Punjab and laptop distribution for 100,000 students, including those from Balochistan. Subsidies of Rs. 1 million for farmers to purchase tractors. The launch of Pakistan’s first government air ambulance. Interest-free loans of Rs. 30 million through business financing schemes. The introduction of Cryosurgery treatment for cancer patients at Mayo Hospital.

The “Dhee Rani” program, under which 1,500 couples, including differently-abled persons, have been married at government expense.

CM Maryam Nawaz also emphasized environmental sustainability, noting the launch of Punjab’s first integrated environmental policy, tree plantations along roads, and a rainwater harvesting program for water conservation.

She further shared efforts to improve infrastructure and public services. The “Suthra Punjab” program, Punjab’s largest-ever rural sanitation project for 24,000 villages. The “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” housing scheme, through which 15,000 people have received home loans. The Pink Button safety system for women and children. A glass train project from Rawalpindi to Murree to boost tourism.

The CM expressed her excitement over Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy after several years.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari briefed the students on Punjab’s ongoing projects. The Balochistan students and faculty appreciated Punjab’s development, particularly in health, education, and infrastructure.

The students remarked that Punjab is ahead of other provinces in multiple sectors and noted the significant difference in living costs, mentioning that while roti costs Rs. 40-50 in Balochistan, it is available for Rs. 12-13 in Punjab.