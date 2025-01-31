Open Menu

CM Maryam Mingles With Players After Inaugurating ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 12:50 AM

CM Maryam mingles with players after inaugurating ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif mingled with the players after the inaugural ceremony of ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 2025.

She happily had selfies with the female players and communicated with them for a long time. The female players were overjoyed to see the Chief Minister among them.

The CM remained present among the female players for quite long. She shook hands with the female players of ‘Khelta Punjab Games’ 2025 and embraced them as well. The Khelta Punjab players while talking to the Chief Minister said that they cannot believe to see CM Punjab present among them.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while talking to the players said, “I feel overjoyed to be among the female players and do not feel like going back.”

