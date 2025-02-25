CM Maryam Monitoring Price Control Reports Daily To Curb Inflation: Salma Butt
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Price Control Salma Butt on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was monitoring price control reports daily to curb inflation.
Addressing a press conference at DGPR, she said establishment of Price Control & Commodities Management Department aimed to regulate supply and demand standards. She emphasized the difference between genuine and artificial inflation, and reiterated that profiteering would not be tolerated.
During the holy month of Ramadan, the Punjab government was working with industries to ensure further price reductions, she said and added that deserving individuals would receive direct relief of Rs. 10,000 through bank pay orders. A total of Rs. 30 billion in direct relief would be distributed to 3 million households across Punjab. This relief process would be facilitated through Punjab Socio-Economic Registry, PITB & Bank of Punjab, she said.
Salma Butt said over 18,000 points had been established across province for public convenience and model bazaars had been set up in 25 districts, adding that remaining districts would have special relief markets.
Prices of essential items would be significantly reduced: ghee & oil by Rs. 10, chicken by Rs. 24 per kg & pulses available at wholesale rates. Prices of vegetables & fruits would also be lower than those set by district administrations. Items such as potatoes, onions, lemons & dates were comparatively cheaper than last year, she added.
Moreover, she said, sugar would be available at Rs. 130 per kg at 600 stalls across the province. Salma Butt also highlighted that price of a 20-kg flour bag was Rs. 1,000 less than last year with additional relief of Rs. 50 to 100 at relief stalls. Strict monitoring of essential commodities prices, supply and demand was crucial, she said and added that the mechanism for imported goods would be clarified soon and recommendations to boost local production were under review.
